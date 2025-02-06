Elseid Hysaj Injury: Will sit out several matches

Hysaj has been diagnosed with a medium-grade lesion of the biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh, Lazio announced.

Hysaj will be sidelined for at least six weeks, Corriere dello Sport informed. Manuel Lazzari (knee) and Nuno Tavares (thigh) aren't distant from returning. Adam Marusic is the only other pure fullback in the squad, while Mario Gila and Matteo Guendouzi adapted in a pinch.