Elvin Ceferquliyev News: Scores again in UCL exit
Ceferquliyev scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 3-2 loss versus Newcastle United.
Ceferquliyev scored his second goal of the campaign, with both strikes coming across the two legs as Qarabag's Champions League run came to an end. The left back started every match and finished the campaign with seven shots, while also registering one assist from four chances created.
