Elvis Rexhbecaj Injury: Doubtful with illness

Rexhbecaj is a doubt for Saturday's season finale against Union Berlin after falling ill this week, according to coach Manuel Baum. "Elvis was sick this week."

Rexhbecaj's potential absence adds to Augsburg's growing list of concerns heading into the final fixture of the season and if he had to miss the clash, Fabian Rieder would be expected to play in a deeper role in the engine room if Rexhbecaj cannot be cleared in time for the Union Berlin clash.