Elvis Rexhbecaj Injury: Ends time at Augsburg

Rexhbecaj (illness) has been let go by Augsburg after the 2025/26 season, having previously agreed to a return to Wolfsburg under a contract through June 2030, the club announced Friday.

Rexhbecaj made 109 Bundesliga appearances over four years with Augsburg, notching five goals and one assist in that span. He featured mostly as a central midfielder, and occasional corner-kick duties allowed him to hold some creative value, although his role decreased over time. He'll now be in contention with Maximilian Arnold, Christian Eriksen and Yannick Gerhardt in Wolfsburg's rotation next season.