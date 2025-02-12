Elvis Rexhbecaj Injury: Late call for Friday

Rexhbecaj (illness) missed Saturday's game against Mainz and is likely a late call for Friday's match against Leipzig, coach Jess Thorup said in a press conference. "He was also absent recently due to illness. We have to take it day by day."

