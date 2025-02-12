Fantasy Soccer
Elvis Rexhbecaj Injury: Late call for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Rexhbecaj (illness) missed Saturday's game against Mainz and is likely a late call for Friday's match against Leipzig, coach Jess Thorup said in a press conference. "He was also absent recently due to illness. We have to take it day by day."

Rexhbecaj has been an undisputed starter since late December, starting six consecutive games before missing Saturday's match against Mainz due to illness. He will be a late call for Friday's clash.

Elvis Rexhbecaj
FC Augsburg
