Elvis Rexhbecaj Injury: Ruled out for season finale

Rexhbecaj (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's season finale against Union Berlin.

Rexhbecaj has been unable to recover from the illness that left him as a doubt heading into the season finale, with coach Manuel Baum's concerns earlier in the week proving accurate as Augsburg head into the final fixture of the campaign short-handed. Fabian Rieder is expected to drop into a deeper role in the engine room to cover his absence against Union Berlin. He ends the campaign with two goals, 17 crosses, 18 tackles and 20 clearances across 26 Bundesliga appearances and 10 starts.