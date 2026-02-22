Elvis Rexhbecaj News: Bags winner Saturday

Elvis Rexhbecaj headshot

Rexhbecaj scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg.

Rexhbecaj scored the match winning goal Saturday with a strike in the 93rd minute assisted by Alexis Claude-Maurice. It marked his second goal of the campaign, both of which have come in his last six appearances. It was the only shot he attempted in his 22 minutes of action, but it was the only one he needed to earn Augsburg three points in the Bundesliga table.

