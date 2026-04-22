Elvis Rexhbecaj News: Signs with Wolfsburg

Rexhbecaj has signed with Wolfsburg on a contract through June 2030, returning to the club where he came through the academy, according to his new club.

Rexhbecaj leaves Augsburg after four years when his contract expires this summer. The Kosovo international appeared in 26 matches this season, contributing two goals. He originally joined Wolfsburg's youth academy at age 12 and made his Bundesliga debut with the club during the 2017/18 season, making 28 appearances and scoring two goals before later moving on to Cologne and Bochum. The deal runs through June 2030 regardless of whether Wolfsburg compete in the Bundesliga or the second division next season.