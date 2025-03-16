Elvis Rexhbecaj News: Three shots in win
Rexhbecaj registered three shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg.
Rexhbecaj was in the starting squad for the second game in a row after not starting the previous three. He registered three shots, his second-highest total of the season, and reached that mark for the fourth time in 20 appearances, an impressive stat for a central midfielder. He now has 23 shots in 20 games this season with one goal. He will look to contribute again against Hoffenheim after the international break.
