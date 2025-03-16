Fantasy Soccer
Elvis Rexhbecaj headshot

Elvis Rexhbecaj News: Three shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Rexhbecaj registered three shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

Rexhbecaj was in the starting squad for the second game in a row after not starting the previous three. He registered three shots, his second-highest total of the season, and reached that mark for the fourth time in 20 appearances, an impressive stat for a central midfielder. He now has 23 shots in 20 games this season with one goal. He will look to contribute again against Hoffenheim after the international break.

Elvis Rexhbecaj
FC Augsburg
