Elye Wahi Injury: Back running, unlikely to start

Wahi (thigh) has returned to running training Tuesday and is determined to be available for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, though he has virtually no chance of starting, according to Nice Matin.

Wahi had missed Saturday's clash against Lens with thigh discomfort and the club is keeping a close eye on his evolution without taking any unnecessary risks given the importance of the fixtures ahead. The loan striker from Frankfurt has been Nice's most dangerous weapon since his arrival in the winter transfer window with five goals and one assist in 12 Ligue 1 appearances, and the club will not rush him back before he is fully right with the Coupe de France final against Lens on May 22 also on the horizon. Mohamed-Ali Cho is expected to retain the starting role as the number nine if Wahi can only contribute from the bench against Auxerre.