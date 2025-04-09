Elye Wahi Injury: Finds squad list
Wahi (knee) is on the squad list for Thursday's match against Tottenham.
Wahi looks to be nearing a return after working on his rehabilitation the past few weeks, as he was named to the squad list for Thursday. He will likely still need to pass some testing, as his addition is not yet guaranteed. He will likely only see a bench spot if fit, only starting in one of his six since joining the club.
