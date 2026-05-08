Elye Wahi Injury: Late fitness decision

Wahi (thigh) has been progressively increasing his training intensity each day and is a late call for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, according to coach Claude Puel, per Ici Azur. "For Elye he has been building up in intensity in training each day. For him too we will see on Saturday."

Wahi had returned to running work earlier in the week and is determined to contribute, but the club will not take any unnecessary risks with their top attacking weapon given the Coupe de France final against Lens on May 22 also looming. Mohamed-Ali Cho is expected to retain the starting role if Wahi cannot be cleared in time, with the final call coming after Saturday's session.