Elye Wahi Injury: Leaves with injury against Lyon

Wahi was forced off early in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Lyon after being hit in the ankle.

Wahi got hurt in one of the first plays of the game and was unable to continue, with his place taken by Kail Boudache after the incident. The striker is now questionable for upcoming action, and there's a chance he'll miss a few matches if he picked up a significant blow. Prior to the issue, he scored three goals and delivered an assist across seven appearances for Nice in all competitions.