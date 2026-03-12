Elye Wahi Injury: Pictured in team training

Wahi (ankle) was spotted back in team training Thursday, according to Maxime Tilliette from RMC Sport.

Wahi has been out since mid February with an ankle injury, but the striker took a clear step forward in his recovery after returning to team training Thursday morning and could be in the mix for Saturday's clash with Angers if everything holds up before kickoff. Wahi has been a locked-in starter under coach Claude Puel since linking with the Aiglons and is expected to regain that role once he's fully back up to speed.