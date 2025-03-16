Elye Wahi Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Wahi has been ruled out of Sunday's clash with Bochum due to a minor knee injury, the club announced.
Wahi is absent from Sunday's game due to a minor knee injury. His absence will not impact the starting lineup as he has been a bench option since joining the club, starting only once in the last seven matches. His next chance to feature will come against Stuttgart after the international break, giving him time to recover.
