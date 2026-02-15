Elye Wahi Injury: Suffers bad ankle sprain

Wahi was forced off early in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Lyon after suffering a bad ankle sprain on a block, he will undergo scans on Monday to know the extend of the issue, coach Claude Puel said in a press conference, according to ogcnissa. "The injury of Wahi? We'll see tomorrow when the scans will be done. He has a serious ankle sprain following a ball block."

Wahi got hurt in one of the first plays of the game and was unable to continue, with his place taken by Kail Boudache after the incident. The striker is now questionable for upcoming action, and there's a chance he'll miss a few matches if the results aren't positive on Monday. Prior to the issue, he scored three goals and delivered an assist across seven appearances for Nice in all competitions.