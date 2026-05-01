Elye Wahi Injury: Suffers thigh discomfort

Wahi (thigh) felt pain during Thursday's training session and will miss Saturday's clash against Lens as a precautionary measure, with a return for next week's trip to Auxerre the target, according to William Humberset of Nice Matin.

Wahi has been Nice's most dangerous attacking weapon since arriving on loan from Frankfurt, contributing seven goals and two assists, making his absence a real blow for the Gym heading into the weekend. The club is clearly taking no risks with the srtiker given the Coupe de France final against Lens on May 22 also looming on the horizon, prioritizing having him fully fit for the end-of-season showpiece over a league fixture. Kevin Omoruyi is expected to step into the starting role up front in his absence against the Sang et Or.