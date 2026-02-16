Elye Wahi Injury: Will miss several weeks

Wahi underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a severe ankle sprain with ligament damage, which will sideline him for several weeks, according to ogcnissa.

Wahi went down with a severe ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to Lyon, and Monday's MRI confirmed ligament damage. Both the player and multiple reports stated he will be sidelined for several weeks, dealing a major blow to the Aiglons given he had locked down a starting role since arriving at the Allianz Riviera. With him out, Kail Boudache or Kevin Omoruyi are in line for an expanded role up top as the Gym reshuffle their front line.