Elye Wahi News: Active off bench

Elye Wahi generated two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Union Berlin. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Wahi came off the bench but failed to really make the most of his chances. The striker couldn't finish either of the half chances he found and still doesn't look totally comfortable in his new team. Wahi will hope to step up and find a bit more consistency as the replacement for the departing Omar Marmoush.