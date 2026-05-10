Elye Wahi News: Back available

Wahi (thigh) is back available for Sunday's clash against Auxerre after progressively increasing his training intensity throughout the week, the club posted.

Wahi's return to the matchday squad is a timely boost for Nice heading into a crucial end to the campaign, with the Coupe de France final against Lens on May 22 also looming on the horizon. The club managed his workload carefully over the past week to ensure he was ready to contribute without risking a setback. Mohamed-Ali Cho, who had been expected to retain the starting role in his absence, is likely to revert to a depth option with Wahi back in contention.