Elye Wahi News: No longer banned

Wahi has served his suspension in Tuesday's first leg of the Ligue 1 playoffs against Saint-Etienne and is available going forward.

Wahi will be back in contention for a starting spot, threatening Mohamed-Ali Cho's playing time going forward. Since joining Nice on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, the Ivorian striker has contributed five goals and one assist across 14 league appearances, although he has also missed a few chances. He's projected to represent his country at the World Cup, where he would be a depth player behind Evann Guessand and Ange-Yoan Bonny.