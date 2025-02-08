Elye Wahi News: On bench Saturday

Wahi (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with Gladbach.

Wahi was a doubt for Saturday's game due to a thigh injury he picked up during his time at Marseille. He has been recovering, and the coach stated he wants to give him time to fully recover and avoid any setbacks. He appears to be recovering well, as he is on the bench for Saturday's match and could be an option later in the game if needed.