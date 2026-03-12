Elye Wahi News: Receives medical green light

Wahi (ankle) received the medical green light Thursday and is an option for Saturday's clash against Angers, according to Leandra Iacono from Nice Matin.

Wahi logged a full training session Thursday after receiving the medical green light and will be available for Saturday's clash with Angers. The timing is huge for the Aiglons as it comes just as Mohamed-Ali Cho (foot) is expected to miss time with an injury. That said, after being sidelined since mid February, Wahi could be eased back into action off the bench against SCO, which could open the door for Kevin Omoruyi or Kail Boudache to pick up extra minutes.