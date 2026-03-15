Elye Wahi News: Registers goal and assist

Wahi scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Angers.

Wahi came off the bench in the 65th minute of Saturday's 2-0 win over Angers, delivering an assist for Melvin Bard to open the scoring before adding a late goal with a superb lob after a pass from Jonathan Clauss. The forward could have added another, finishing the match with four shots. Wahi was making his return after missing the last three matches due to an ankle injury and showed how important he can be at the tip of the attack when fit, having now scored four goals and provided one assist in seven Ligue 1 appearances this season.