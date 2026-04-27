Elye Wahi News: Scores panenka in draw

Wahi scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 44th minute.

Wahi scored a late panenka in the 88th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Marseille, stepping up with confidence to level things for Nice after the referee pointed to the spot, then picked up a booking for celebrating in front of his former Marseille supporters. He was mostly kept under wraps the rest of the night, as Leonardo Balerdi and the Marseille back line did a solid job limiting his impact, with the forward finishing with one goal and three shots, including two on target. Wahi now has five goals in 12 appearances since making his return to Ligue 1 during the winter window, showing steady production since the move.