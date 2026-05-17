Elye Wahi News: Suspended for playoffs first leg

Wahi will serve a one-match ban for the first leg of the Ligue 1 playoffs against Saint-Etienne on May 26 after accumulating five yellow cards in French competitions, according to Solamen Nissa.

Wahi will be available again for the second leg three days later, giving Nice hope of having their most dangerous attacking weapon back for the decisive fixture of the playoff tie. The loan striker from Frankfurt ends the regular season with five goals, one assist, 23 shots and eight chances created across 14 appearances (11 starts) since his Ligue 1 return, and will be eager to add to those numbers when he becomes available again for the second leg against Les Verts.