Emanuel Emegha Injury: Back in training, targeting Nice

Emegha (thigh) was spotted back in full team training and is targeting a return for Saturday's clash against Nice, according to Cyril Olives Berthet of L'Equipe.

Emegha has had a nightmare injury run this season, dealing with multiple thigh setbacks that have kept him off the pitch for the better part of four months. His return could not come at a better time for Racing, with Joaquin Panichelli (ACL) now lost for the season, leaving the club desperately short of options up front. Coach Gary O'Neil had already flagged the Nice clash as a realistic target for the striker, and Monday's full training session is exactly the kind of confirmation the Strasbourg faithful were hoping for.