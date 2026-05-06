Emanuel Emegha Injury: Done for league season

Emegha (hamstring) is out for the rest of the league season and may only return for a Conference League final, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per Jonathan Helbling of Alsa Sports. "Ema is unavailable for the game. He suffers from a hamstring injury, not too serious, but I don't know how long it will take. In the league season, we will clearly not see him again, I think. If we make a very big performance and we go to the finalm then we can re-evaluate the situation. But for me, we won't see him in the league this season."

Emegha will hit the sidelines after he suffered an apparent injury in their last outing, with the forward picking up a hamstring injury that will be too much to play through. Unfortunately, this will knock him out for the final three games of the league season, ending his campaign with four goals and two assists in 10 appearances (four starts). After a season full of injuries, this is a tough way for his season to potentially end, only now an option if they make the Conference League finals.