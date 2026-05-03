Emanuel Emegha Injury: Picks up hamstring issue

Emegha appeared to pick up a hamstring issue in the closing stages of Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Toulouse and is a serious doubt for Thursday's Conference League semifinal second leg against Rayo Vallecano, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Alsasport. "If you feel something in your hamstring on a Sunday, then Thursday is difficult. We'll see. We'll see what happens. It is important to know that we can win with Ema and we can win without Ema on Thursday."

Emegha's potential absence would be a real blow for Strasbourg heading into one of the most important nights in the club's recent history, with the attacker having been one of their most dangerous weapons throughout the Conference League run. The club is awaiting further medical examination before providing any clarity on the severity of the issue, leaving his status for Thursday genuinely uncertain with the tight four-day turnaround making any hamstring complaint particularly concerning.