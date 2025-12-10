Emegha suffered a new setback and will miss about six weeks due to injury after missing the last game of the Racing due to bad behavior and a suspension from his club. The striker and captain is having a very strange season, going from being the hero last campaign with 14 goals scored to the one to hate after signing for Chelsea ahead of the season and having bad behavior within the club and towards the fans. The Alsacians can count on the new signing Joaquin Panichelli to score goals while Kendry Paez and Sebastian Nanasi are expected to take Emegha's spot in the frontline while he is out.