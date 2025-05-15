Fantasy Soccer
Emanuel Emegha headshot

Emanuel Emegha Injury: Unlikely to face Le Havre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Emegha (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Le Havre, accoridng to manager Liam Rosenior. "There's little chance that Ema will be in the line-up this weekend."

Emegha was out last match due to an undisclosed injury and seems to be trending in the same direction, as he is unlikely for Saturday. This is a tough break for the forward, as he is a regular starter, and this is the season finale. Felix Lemarechal is a probable replacement for the starting XI once again, with Emegha likely missing out.

Emanuel Emegha
Strasbourg
