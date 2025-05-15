Emanuel Emegha Injury: Unlikely to face Le Havre

Emegha (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's match against Le Havre, accoridng to manager Liam Rosenior. "There's little chance that Ema will be in the line-up this weekend."

Emegha was out last match due to an undisclosed injury and seems to be trending in the same direction, as he is unlikely for Saturday. This is a tough break for the forward, as he is a regular starter, and this is the season finale. Felix Lemarechal is a probable replacement for the starting XI once again, with Emegha likely missing out.