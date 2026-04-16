Emanuel Emegha News: Scores goal off bench

Emegha scored one goal to go with two shots (two on target) in Thursday's 4-0 victory against Mainz in the UEFA Conference League.

Emegha came off the bench in the 58th minute and made a solid impact down the stretch in Thursday's return leg against Mainz, helping Racing punch their ticket to the UEFA Conference League semifinals. The future Chelsea striker saw a penalty saved in the 66th minute but bounced back in style by finding the net in the 74th minute off a Julio Enciso assist. Emegha looks to be rounding into form after his long-term thigh injury and could take on a major role late in the season with Joaquin Panichelli (knee) sidelined for months.