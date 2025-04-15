Fantasy Soccer
Emanuel Emegha headshot

Emanuel Emegha News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Emegha scored a goal off his lone shot and created three chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nice.

Emegha had another decisive contribution for Strasbourg, this time scoring his team's first goal after picking up a long pass and using his speed and strength to beat a defender in the 51st minute. This was the 13th goal of the season of 24 starts for the forward, who's emerging as one of Ligue 1's best at his position.

Emanuel Emegha
Strasbourg
