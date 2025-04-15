Emanuel Emegha News: Scores in draw
Emegha scored a goal off his lone shot and created three chances during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nice.
Emegha had another decisive contribution for Strasbourg, this time scoring his team's first goal after picking up a long pass and using his speed and strength to beat a defender in the 51st minute. This was the 13th goal of the season of 24 starts for the forward, who's emerging as one of Ligue 1's best at his position.
