Emanuel Gularte Injury: Out with hamstring injury

Gularte picked up a hamstring problem prior to Friday's match against Tijuana, according to reporter Antonio Zamora.

Gularte had been an essential member of his team's back three in recent games, making several clearances in almost every match. His absence leaves Efrain Orona, Juan Manuel Fedorco and Jose Pachuca as the favored defenders on the squad. However, Gularte's recovery time remains to be determined, with no official information revealed by the club.