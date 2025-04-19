Emanuel Gularte News: Active off bench in loss

Gularte registered one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 defeat to Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Gularte made plenty of defensive contributions despite playing only 45 minutes in his return from suspension. The season is over for the center-back, whose averages of 1.7 interceptions and 4.5 clearances per game ended up as the highest and second-highest on the squad, respectively. However, he wasn't reliable for clean sheets as part of a side that has struggled throughout the year and is unlikely to improve in the near future.