Emanuel Gularte News: Makes three tackles in win

Gularte registered one shot (zero on goal), three tackles (one won), three clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Santos.

Gularte put a disgraceful midweek performance behind him and emerged as one of his team's most active members in the meeting with Santos. He won eight of his 11 duels while contributing to the clean sheet with various defensive stats. He has played the last few matches in the middle of a back five and is currently leading the squad with an average of 4.2 clearances per game.