Emanuel Gularte News: Receives fifth yellow card

Gularte is suspended for one Liga MX game due to the accumulation of five yellow cards he reached in the visit to Leon, the FMF announced Monday.

Gularte will be inactive for the first time since March 2 after logging 90 minutes in five straight matches. This ban leaves him out of Tuesday's trip to Guadalajara, with his next chance to appear coming in the regular-season finale versus Necaxa. Sebastian Olmedo is the natural option to complete the three-man defense but has barely played throughout the campaign, so perhaps Jose Pachuca will move from the right flank to the center and Gustavo Ferrareis will be added to the starting lineup during the Uruguayan's suspension game.