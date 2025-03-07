Emanuel Gularte News: Starts against Pumas
Gularte (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Pumas.
Gularte will take Jose Pachuca's place in the back three after recovering from an issue that forced to miss three matches. The experienced defender should be an active contributor of clearances and tackles assuming he's ready for 90 minutes of play. However, the Poblanos are hardly reliable for clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now