Emanuel Gularte headshot

Emanuel Gularte News: Starts against Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Gularte (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus Pumas.

Gularte will take Jose Pachuca's place in the back three after recovering from an issue that forced to miss three matches. The experienced defender should be an active contributor of clearances and tackles assuming he's ready for 90 minutes of play. However, the Poblanos are hardly reliable for clean sheets.

