Emanuele Valeri Injury: Leaves late against Cagliari

Valeri had six crosses (three accurate), three corners and key passes and exited at the 89th minute in Friday's 1-1 draw with Cagliari due to a pair f phyiscal problems, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Valeri had another fine offensive display, pacing his team in deliveries, but he couldn't replicate last week's assist. He was sporting a bandage on his thigh in the second half, and he seemingly rolled his ankle right before asking to come out. The coach downplayed the situation after the match, stating he was dealing with cramps. He'll be monitored throughout the week to determine his status for next Sunday's clash with Fiorentina. His deputy is Franco Carboni.