Emanuele Valeri Injury: Probable for Fiorentina tilt

Valeri (ankle/thigh) has been practicing with no limitations and should have his usual role Sunday, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Valeri exited because of a knock and cramps in the previous game and won't need to miss time. He'll likely start over Franco Carboni again. He has created multiple chances in the last three matches, totaling nine key passes, assisting once and posting four corners and three tackles (two won) over that span. Furthermore, he has sent in at least one cross in every fixture, averaging 7.7 per match (1.7 accurate).