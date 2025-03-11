Emanuele Valeri News: Assists against Torino

Valeri assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Torino.

Valeri created Mateo Pellegrino's equalizer in the 60th minute with his fourth assist in the campaign, but Parma failed to win at home. The left-back also led his side in crosses as usual. He took three of their seven corner kicks as well.