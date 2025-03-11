Fantasy Soccer
Emanuele Valeri headshot

Emanuele Valeri News: Assists against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Valeri assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Torino.

Valeri created Mateo Pellegrino's equalizer in the 60th minute with his fourth assist in the campaign, but Parma failed to win at home. The left-back also led his side in crosses as usual. He took three of their seven corner kicks as well.

Emanuele Valeri
Parma
