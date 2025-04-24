Emanuele Valeri News: Assists lone goal
Valeri had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing five times (one accurate) during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Juventus.
Valeri set up Mateo Pellegrino in first half stoppage time while tying for the team-high with his lone chance created. It was the first assist since March 8th for the wide man as he's combined for 20 crosses and five chances created across his last three appearances.
