Emanuele Valeri News: Comes close to scoring versus Lazio

Valeri won two of two tackles and had one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Valeri didn't send in as many crosses as usual, but seriously challenged Edoardo Motta with a shot in the top corner, but the opposing goalie answered the bell. He's still searching for his first goal, while he has assisted twice. He has registered multiple crosses in 21 matches on the trot, averaging nearly seven per game (1.42 accurate). Additionally, this marked his third display in a row with at least one chance created, for a total of seven.