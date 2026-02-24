Emanuele Valeri News: Delivers one assist
Valeri assisted once to go with seven crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus AC Milan.
Valeri assisted Mariano Troilo from a corner to seal the win over AC Milan on Sunday, ending his 16-match run without a goal contribution. He added three key passes, seven crosses and two tackles in the match. The right wing-back remains an important offensive outlet, totaling 46 crosses and nine key passes across his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now