Emanuele Valeri News: Delivers one assist

Valeri assisted Mariano Troilo from a corner to seal the win over AC Milan on Sunday, ending his 16-match run without a goal contribution. He added three key passes, seven crosses and two tackles in the match. The right wing-back remains an important offensive outlet, totaling 46 crosses and nine key passes across his last five appearances.