Emanuele Valeri News: Good two-way display against Fiorentina

Valeri (ankle/thigh) had three crosses, two interceptions and four clearances and won one of two tackles in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina.

Valeri was less active offensively than in previous rounds, ending a three-match streak with at least one key pass, but contributed defensively, setting a new season high in clearances and keeping his direct opponent in check. He has assisted once and posted nine key passes, seven corners and six interceptions in the last five bouts. He's averaging 7.5 crosses per game (1.75 accurate).