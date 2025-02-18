Fantasy Soccer
Emanuele Valeri News: Logs seven clearances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Valeri made two tackles (both won), seven clearances and one interception during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Roma.

Valeri had close to none impact on the attacking end this time as his team was mostly dominated by the opposition. On the other hand, the left-back had one of his best defensive performances of the year, which included a season high in clearances. Valeri was quiet offensively over his last two starts, but can't stop providing numbers on the less glamourous end, with 16 tackles, 24 clearances and eight interceptions over his last seven starts.

