Emanuele Valeri News: Productive versus Inter

Valeri had seven crosses (one accurate), two tackles (zero won), four clearances and three chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

Valeri had more freedom to attack thanks to a tactical adjustment and fully exploited it, pacing his team in deliveries and key passes. He could have easily picked up an assist if his teammates were more clinical. He has assisted once and added five shots (zero on target), eight chances created and 25 crosses (six accurate) in the last four bouts.