Emanuele Valeri News: Six crosses attempted

Valeri was a focal point of the Parma attack Saturday, tying a team-high with two shots attempted (zero on goal) and generating a team-high six crosses (three accurate) over his 89 minutes of play. The full-back added one tackle (one won) and one block to the team's defensive effort. Over his last five appearances (five starts), Valeri has created five chances and made 21 clearances while playing the full 90 minutes four times.