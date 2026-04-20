Emanuele Valeri News: Six crosses in win

Valeri generated six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Udinese.

Valeri led the Parma attacking effort Saturday with six crosses (two accurate) as they earned a 1-0 victory at Udinese. In addition to his attacking exploits, the wide-midfielder contributed two tackles (zero won), two interceptions., two clearances and one block to the clean sheet effort. Valeri has played the full 90 minutes in 10 of Parma's last 11 fixtures.