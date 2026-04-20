Emanuele Valeri headshot

Emanuele Valeri News: Six crosses in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Valeri generated six crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Udinese.

Valeri led the Parma attacking effort Saturday with six crosses (two accurate) as they earned a 1-0 victory at Udinese. In addition to his attacking exploits, the wide-midfielder contributed two tackles (zero won), two interceptions., two clearances and one block to the clean sheet effort. Valeri has played the full 90 minutes in 10 of Parma's last 11 fixtures.

Emanuele Valeri
Parma
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