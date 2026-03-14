Emanuele Valeri News: Swings in five crosses against Torino

Valeri drew three fouls, created three scoring chance and recorded five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 4-1 loss to Torino.

Valeri was one of the few bright spots for his club in the large defeat, leading it in key passes and deliveries. He has logged at least one cross in every fixture so far, averaging 7.44 (1.72 accurate). This marked his fourth consecutive appearance with at least one corner, for a total of seven, and he has notched eight key passes, four tackles, and seven clearances over that span.